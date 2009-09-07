Sir Frank Worrells legacy to be honoured

THE Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee will host two events next week in Trinidad to mark the 50th anniversary of the passing of the legendary West Indies captain.

Worrell, who died at age 42 on March 13, 1967 of leukaemia, became the first black captain of the West Indies in the 1950s. Along with fellow Bajans Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton Weekes, the trio earned the sobriquet “The Three Ws.” Bruce Aanensen, treasurer of The Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee, said at a press conference at All Sport Promotions in Woodbrook, yesterday, that the committee’s goal is to keep Worrell’s legacy alive.

He said, “The Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee has been tireless in its efforts to promote the legacy of a man, who despite his short 42 years, made the most impactful difference in the history of West Indies cricket, Sir Frank Mortimer Worrell.

“This year we commemorate the 50th anniversary, and while we would have liked to do more, the committee has chosen two events which we feel will remind the West Indian community of the life altering work of this most Caribbean of men.” The first event, which is by invitation only, will be The Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Lecture held on March 10 at the Central Bank Auditorium in Port of Spain. Sir Everton will receive the Noble Spirit Award at the event. Sir Everton, who is now 92 years old, is the only member of “The Three Ws” still alive. Sir Clyde died at age 80 in 2006.

