Bravo, Pooran cleared to play in IPL

Exiled West Indies batsman Darren Bravo will be heading to India to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) after his No Objection Certificate (NOC) was signed by West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) CEO Johnny Grave.

In a newspaper report recently (not Newsday), it was stated that Bravo might not be granted the required NOC due to his currently unsettled dispute with the WICB.

