Easier said than done

by FAZEER MOHAMMED

Give it to Johnny Grave, Jimmy Adams and Stuart Law: they are all saying the right things as far as reinvigorating West Indies cricket on and off the field.

But we have heard better cocks crow on this topic over the past 20-something years, so the new CEO, Director of Cricket and Head Coach need to produce something tangible before they can be perceived as anything other than the soon-to-be latest casualties of a dysfunctional organisation.

It still matters to many in the region, so there will always be a tendency to give new appointees the benefit of the doubt, especially in the case of Adams, the former West Indies captain, reliable middle-order batsman and occasional left-arm spinner who has shown himself over the years to be nothing less than fully committed to anything he is involved in.

As with Dennis Lawrence, the new head coach of the senior men's national football team, a decent playing record can buy some time. Sooner or later though, cordiality evaporates as the demands heat up for results. In the case of the former central defender, the World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Mexico at the end of the month represent the first real tests.

For the trio now holding key portfolios at the WICB though, there are different metre rules to measuring their success, or lack thereof, even if at the end of the day the ultimate determining factor of their effectiveness will be in the performances of the different teams that carry the West Indies crest.

read more at Trinidad Express

1 comments