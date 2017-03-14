Roach roars as Barbados claim innings win

Kemar Roach took match figures of 7 for 47 as Barbados defeated Leeward Islands by an innings and 26 runs at Bridgetown. Leeward Islands batted without their captain Kieran Powell, who was absent hurt, in a match where they managed only six double-digit scores across two innings.

Barbados had put on 313 after electing to bat, led by Shamarh Brooks' 63 and contributions from Roston Chase (49), Jonathan Carter (46) and Kevin Stoute (41). Their innings ended early on the second day when pacer Alzarri Joseph (5-42) took the last two wickets to complete his third first-class five-for.

In response, Leeward Islands found themselves on 37 for 6 as Roach (3-29) and Miguel Cummins (3-34) ran through the top order. They were asked to follow on after folding for 163, and the second innings ran a similar script - they were reduced to 38 for 6, before being bowled out for 124. Roach finished with 4 for 18 from 16 overs and took the award for Man of the Match. Nkrumah Bonner's 70 in the first innings and Keacy Carty's 79 in the second were the only notable batting performances for Leeward Islands who continue to sit at the bottom of the table.

ESPNcricinfo has the full roundup

