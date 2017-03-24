PCL Round 8

Barbados vs Guyana

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Test batsman Kraigg Brathwaite carved out his 18th first class hundred to surpass 7 000 first class runs as Barbados Pride dominated leaders Guyana Jaguars on the opening day of their eighth round game here Thursday.

He was joined by West Indies teammate, Shai Hope, who gathered his fifth first class hundred as Pride, choosing to bat first at Kensington Oval, ended the day on 293 for two.

Brathwaite struck 143 while Hope entertained with an unbeaten 118, the pair putting on 205 for the second wicket in a partnership that pulled the hosts around from 45 for one after left-hander Anthony Alleyne perished cheaply for eight in the first session.

Playing only his second game of this season’s Regional four-day championship, the 24-year-old Brathwaite immediately made his presence felt.

All told, he struck 17 fours in an innings lasting 236 balls and just over 4-3/4 hour, passing the 7 000-run landmark when he reached 36.

