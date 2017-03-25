Windies 13-man squad for first and second T20s vs Pakistan

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for first and second Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan.



The World T20 champions will play the series-opener against the visitors on Sunday at Kensington Oval in Barbados. From there the series moves to Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

First ball in all matches is 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD

26. Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)

77. Samuel Badree

98. Jason Holder

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

74. Sunil Narine

55. Kieron Pollard

52. Rovman Powell

7. Marlon Samuels

54. Lendl Simmons

75. Jerome Taylor

57. Chadwick Walton

60. Kesrick Williams

