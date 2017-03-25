Windies 13-man squad for first and second T20s vs Pakistan
Sat, Mar 25, '17
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for first and second Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan.
The World T20 champions will play the series-opener against the visitors on Sunday at Kensington Oval in Barbados. From there the series moves to Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.
First ball in all matches is 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD
26. Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)
77. Samuel Badree
98. Jason Holder
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
74. Sunil Narine
55. Kieron Pollard
52. Rovman Powell
7. Marlon Samuels
54. Lendl Simmons
75. Jerome Taylor
57. Chadwick Walton
60. Kesrick Williams