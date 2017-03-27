PCL, Round 8, day 3 continued

Trinidad &Tobago vs Jamaica

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force crashed to their fifth loss of the season yesterday, leaving skipper Kyle Hope again lamenting the under-performance of his batsmen.Set 229 to beat the Jamaica Scorpions at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, the home team were dismissed for 141 to hand the visitors an 87-run victory.Left-arm spinner Nikita Miller seemed to have intimidated the Red Force batsmen who were unsure how to deal the top wicket-taker in the Regional four-day competition.Miller, with figures of 4-39 when the Red Force were dismissed for 174 in the first innings, grabbed his 26th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket yesterday, grabbing five for 45 yesterday as the hosts crashed to 141 all out.

read more at Trinidad Express

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC — Former West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford was leading a one-man assault against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as he pushed his Windward Islands Volcanoes to the brink of victory in their eighth round contest here Sunday.

The 34-year-old claimed six for 78 to send Hurricanes tumbling for 240 in their first innings after the hosts resumed the penultimate day on 135 for four at Warner Park.

Forced to follow on by 300 runs, Hurricanes once again came under pressure from Shillingford as he picked up both wickets to leave them on 105 for two — still requiring a further 195 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Opener Montcin Hodge was leading the fightback for Hurricanes on an unbeaten 51 from 145 balls with six fours.

He put on 46 for the first wicket with captain Kieran Powell who made 17 before shouldering arms to Shillingford and having his stumps shattered.

