PCL Round 8, day 4

Barbados vs Guyana

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Raymon Reifer was the main architect of leaders and defending champions Guyana Jaguars escaping with a draw against Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Tournament on Monday.

Reifer, the Barbados-born, left-handed all-rounder, led tail-end resistance with an unbeaten 35 following Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s second half-century of the match, as the Jaguars, were bowled out for 322 in their second innings just over an hour after tea on the final day of the eighth round match at Kensington Oval.

He then returned to grab 4-49 from six overs to leave the Pride’s victory chase in shambles, as the home team stumbled to 75 for five, leaving them 18 short of the target.

The result meant that the Pride earned 11.8 points, moving to 99.2 for the season, but remain 7.6 behind the Jaguars, whose tally for the match was a meagre 3.6.

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – A maiden first-class hundred from West Indies Under-19 World Cup hero Kacey Carty failed to stop Windward Islands Volcanoes from a seven-wicket victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the Regional 4-Day Tournament on Monday.

The 20-year-old St. Maarten-born Carty struck 103 to add substance to a Hurricanes second innings total of 351 before the Volcanoes successfully chased 52 for victory on the final day of the eighth round match at Warner Park.

The result meant the Volcanoes earned 20.8 points and completed the season double over the Hurricanes, whose season aggregate increased by a mere 3.4 points.

Carty was the Player-of-the-Match winner in the Final, when the Windies Under-19s lifted the ICC Youth World Cup last year in Bangladesh.

He has struggled to make a huge leap from junior to senior cricket, but he collected nine fours and four sixes in his 178-ball knock spanning just under four hours to lead a show of defiance for the Hurricanes and suggest he may just now be coming to terms.

