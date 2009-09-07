Hurricanes name replacement for Benjamin

Coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Reginald Benjamin, has been sent on forced vacation by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) and will be replaced by former West Indies and Leeward Islands batsman Stuart Williams, for the team’s two remaining matches in the West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Regional 4-Day tournament.

President of the LICB and Antiguan Enoch Lewis, confirmed that Benjamin will not coach in the team’s remaining matches, a decision he said, was taken during a board of directors meeting on Tuesday night.

“When we looked at what he has in terms of vacation, it approximates to the remaining [time] on his contract and what the board is saying [is that] based on recent developments, it makes no sense the coach works until the end of the term and then you still owe him vacation,” he said.

“Like any good organisation you look at your expiring contracts, in most cases, 90 days or 60 days before they expire because you want to ensure that when you move forward in terms of dealing with your contracts you don’t have a situation where you are bound by anything that’s left in that contract,” he added.

Lewis went on to confirm that Williams will head the coaching staff for the remaining matches against Guyana Jaguars starting April 7, and T&T Red Force starting April 15.

