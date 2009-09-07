Samuels wins defamation suit against former Aussie pacer Geoff Lawson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels will be receiving a full apology and undisclosed "substantial damages", after successfully suing former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson and broadcaster 2KY for defamation.

The apology to Samuela is due for broadcast on air at a time to be agreed.

Samuels instructed his lawyers Richard Owen-Thomas and Suzette A Thompson in London after defamatory comments were made about him on the Big Sports Breakfast radio programme on April 4 last year.

During the radio podcast Lawson made erroneous, malicious unjustifiable comments accusing Samuels of being involved with criminal gangs in Jamaica.

Jamaica Observer has the report

9 comments