WI seeking turnaround . . . again

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – West Indies once again find themselves in the unenviable position of hoping to make a fresh start, when they clash with Pakistan in the opening One-Day International of the three-match series Friday.

The hosts were completely outplayed in the four-match Twenty20 series over the last two weeks, culminating in a 3-1 defeat and the squandering of precious momentum ahead of the one-day series here at the Guyana National Stadium.

Despite the run of poor form, however, captain Jason Holder said his side remained buoyant and were focused on drawing first blood.

“The mood in the camp is very good. I think everybody is positive going into this series,” the all-rounder told the Guyana media Thursday.

“There’s no point dwelling on the past. We obviously have to learn from the past but it’s a fresh series and we’ve got something to look forward to here in Guyana.

“Guyanese people always come out and watch cricket and they are avid cricket fans so it would be good to start the series well here in Guyana and give them something to shout about.”

