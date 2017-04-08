The Pain of a West Indies Supporter

They were speaking about their trials and tribulations in getting away to support the West Indies cricket team that has been very dear to their hearts since the early eighties. The three happened to be from T&T and have been moving around over the last couple seasons to support their favourite sports team—the West Indies cricket team.

The most vocal of the bunch was Rodney Naimool from El Dorado. Naimool, who fell in love with West Indies cricket while studying in England some years ago, said his dream was always to come back to Trinidad and follow West Indies cricket, which according to him was still very popular amongst the West Indian diaspora there.

As he sipped on his coffee he told Guardian Media: “I work at the Ministry of Health and I never miss a day of work. I would get up at 4am everyday religiously to go to work. I love what I do and even if I am out late night or early morning, I still find myself at my workplace.

One of the reasons I am so disciplined at work is because of the fact that when cricket comes around, I can take my vacation to go and support the team.

