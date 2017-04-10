Windies squad for 3rd and final ODI vs Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 14-man squad for the third and final match of the ODI Series against Pakistan in the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup.
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has been added to the squad. The 27-year-old has so far played six ODIs, taking eight wickets (average 30.0; economy rate 4.69).
Head Coach Stuart Law outlined that Permaul was called up as cover for fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who is undergoing treatment on his right hamstring and will have a fitness test on the morning of the match.
The match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium. First ball is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)
98. Jason Holder (Captain)
70. Devendra Bishoo
78. Jonathan Carter
41. Miguel Cummins
85. Shannon Gabriel
4. Shai Hope
18. Alzarri Joseph
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
5. Ashley Nurse
94. Veerasammy Permaul
23. Kieran Powell
52. Rovman Powell
57. Chadwick Walton