Windies squad for 3rd and final ODI vs Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 14-man squad for the third and final match of the ODI Series against Pakistan in the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup.



Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has been added to the squad. The 27-year-old has so far played six ODIs, taking eight wickets (average 30.0; economy rate 4.69).



Head Coach Stuart Law outlined that Permaul was called up as cover for fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who is undergoing treatment on his right hamstring and will have a fitness test on the morning of the match.



The match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium. First ball is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

98. Jason Holder (Captain)

70. Devendra Bishoo

78. Jonathan Carter

41. Miguel Cummins

85. Shannon Gabriel

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

94. Veerasammy Permaul

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell

57. Chadwick Walton

