Powell, Hope in Presidents XI but Ambris snubbed

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Left-hander Kieran Powell was in line for a return to Test action after being named in WICB President’s XI side to face Pakistan in a three-day game starting in Jamaica next weekend.

The 27 year old, who three years ago abruptly took a self-imposed break from the game, announced his return earlier this year by amassing a tournament-best 513 runs in the Regional Super50, with three hundreds.

He was subsequently included in the West Indies one-day squad but has met with little success, scoring a single half-century so far in five innings.

The WICB President’s XI, which will be led as usual by Barbados Pride’s Shamarh Brooks, includes out-of-form left-hander Vishaul Singh as vice-captain, along with the leading run-scorer in the first class tournament, Kyle Hope of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

However, not even an imperious double hundred last month has been enough for Sunil Ambris to force his way back into the side.

