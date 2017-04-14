WICB director: Regional govts must tell the truth

An irate West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) director has lashed out at some regional governments for what he says is a clear situation of a fight down.

His comments come 24 hours after T&T Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, speaking on CNC3 TV’s programme the Morning Brew with host Hema Ramkissoon, lashed out at the WICB saying: “Caribbean cricket has been hijacked by a small clique of people who are hell bent on destroying Caribbean cricket.

“And this is my position that unless the question is answered as to who owns that asset we spinning top in mud. I was told to my face, me and my colleague the Prime Minister of Grenada, that you all have no say in this. This is West Indies Cricket Inc. West Indies Cricket Incorporated. And it is their shareholders that they have to please.”

