WICB President's XI vs Pakistan

Shimron Hetmyer led a triumvirate of left-handed batsmen that collected half-centuries, as the WICB President’s XI made Pakistan toil in the field all day in their first-class tour match yesterday.Hetmyer, the West Indies Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, led the way with a typically enterprising 97, fellow Guyana Jaguars batsman Vishaul Singh was unbeaten on 81 and the resurgent Kieran Powell made 58, as the President’s XI reached 311 for five in their first innings at the close, after deciding to bat on a windy, but clear first day of the three-day contest at the Trelawny Multiplex.Hetmyer dominated the first half of the day and shared 148 for the second wicket with Powell to lay a solid platform for the rest of the home team’s batting to flourish, which Singh did, to anchor two half-century stands with Jahmar Hamilton and left-handed Jaguars teammate Raymon Reifer.

read more at Trinidad Express

0 comments