PCL Round 10, day 2

Barbados vs Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Devon Thomas struck his 13th first-class half-century and passed 3,000 runs, but Jamaica Scorpions found themselves with all to do to avoid defeat heading into today’s penultimate day of their final-round Regional four-day game against Barbados Pride.

Replying to Pride’s first innings of 377 all out, Scorpions were dismissed for 224 to concede a lead of 153 runs on day two of the contest at Kensington Oval.

Antiguan Thomas led the way with a top score of 59, while Guyanese Trevon Grifftith got 39 and Paul Palmer hit 27.

Guyana vs Windward Islands

On a sun kissed Holy Sunday at Providence the Jaguars wasted a solid position of 209-2 overnight to lose their last eight wickets in two sessions for the addition of 170 runs but were still in firm control when the second day of their Digicel Regional First-Class match against the Windwards Volcanoes ended yesterday.

Jaguars’ Steven Jacobs returned to form with an accomplished 61 yesterday at Providence. (Photo by Sean Devers)

While night watchman Gudakesh Motie worked overtime; spending just over an hour at the crease, Assad Fudadin just added 12 to his first day 113, Skipper Leon Johnson (0), Motie (6), debutant Sherfane Rutherford (11) and Keeper Anthony Bramble (11) all perished cheaply in the opening session while adding just 38 runs.

Assad Fudadin’s highest First-Class score of 125 took 189 balls, 264 minutes with 15 fours and two sixes, while Steven Jacobs faced 121 balls and batted 141 minutes, reaching the boundary eight times in a well put together 61.



Leeward Islands vs Trinidad &Tobago

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – New captain Montcin Hodge and fellow opener Chesney Hughes gave Leeward Islands Hurricanes a rollicking start following hundreds from Yannic Cariah and rookie Tion Webster that propelled Trinidad & Tobago Red Force to their biggest total for the season in the Regional 4-Day Tournament on Sunday.

Hughes was unbeaten on 59 and Hodge was not out on 49, as the Hurricanes reached 120 without loss, replying to Trinidad Tobago Red Force’s first innings total of 533, at the close on the second day of the 10th round match.

