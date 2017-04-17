Vishaul Singh century highlights second day

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica — Vishaul Singh’s beautifully crafted unbeaten 135 for the West Indies President’s XI will probably earn him a place in the senior regional side for the first Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park starting Friday.

But he and his teammates had more to celebrate by the close of yesterday’s second day of their three-day game against the tourists at the Trelawny Stadium here, taking four top-order wickets for 129 runs in 47 overs.

Left-arm medium pacer Raymon Reifer led the way with 2-17 in 12 overs, troubling the vaunted Pakistani batsmen with his controlled swing.

The impressive 25-year-old Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad, not out on 53, and the established 31-year-old middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq, on 23, will resume today, having so far shared a fifth-wicket stand of 45 runs.

Scores in a game disrupted by a 57-minute rain break on the second day: West Indies President’s XI 419 all out; Pakistan 129-4.

