Hetmyer, Singh chosen, Powell recalled for first Test against Pakistanis



ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board announced today a 13-member squad for the historic first Test of the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup Series against Pakistan, starting on Friday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, which will be hosting its 50th Test.



SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Kraigg Brathwaite

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Vishal Singh

