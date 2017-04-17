Hetmyer, Singh chosen, Powell recalled for first Test against Pakistanis
Mon, Apr 17, '17
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board announced today a 13-member squad for the historic first Test of the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup Series against Pakistan, starting on Friday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, which will be hosting its 50th Test.
SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Jermaine Blackwood
Kraigg Brathwaite
Roston Chase
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Kieran Powell
Vishal Singh