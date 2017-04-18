Guyana Jaguars land hat-trick of titles

THE Guyana Jaguars crushed the Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 122 runs in the ninth round West Indies Cricket Board’s Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day game inside three days to be crowned Regional four-day champions for a third straight year.

The Volcanoes were bowled out for 163 in 46.1 overs in their second innings, after 45 minutes of play yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.With the win, Jaguars moved to to an unassailable 131.4 p0ints, with their rescheduled ninth round game against Leeward Islands Hurricanes still to be played this coming weekend.

The Jaguars are well clear of their closest challengers Barbados Pride who were locked in a keen tussle with Jamica Scorpions at Kensington oval in Barbados.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie garabbed four for 45.Medium pacer Keemo Paul (3-36) and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (4-45), ensured it was another tough session for the Volcanoes remaining batsmen, as the duo shared the remaining five wickets.

report and scorecard at Guyana Chronicle

