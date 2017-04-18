PCL: Round 10 day 3

Barbados vs Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Jamaica Scorpions, chasing 341 to win against Barbados Pride, were 114 for one at the close on the penultimate day of their final-round clash in the Regional four-day championship here at Kensington Oval.

Chadwick Walton guided the Scorpions’ charge yesterday with an unbeaten 70, while Trevon Griffith is on 25.

Earlier, Captain Nikita Miller and his left-arm spin bowling partner Fabian Allen took four wickets each to help skittle out the Pride for 187 in their second innings.

The Pride had dominated the opening two days of the match, compiling 377 on the back of Justin Greaves’ century and then dismissing the Scorpions for 224 in their first innings.

read more at Jamaica Observer

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad &Tobago



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – Another devastating spell of leg-spin bowling from Imran Khan in between showers topped half-centuries from Chesney Hughes, Montcin Hodge and Kacey Carty to give Trinidad & Tobago Red Force the edge against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the Regional 4-Day Tournament on Monday.

The lanky Khan snared 5-66 from 28 overs to undermine the work of Hughes, Hodge and Carty, as the Hurricanes reached 273 for six, replying to Red Force’s first innings total of 533, at the close on the rain-affected third day of the 10th round match at Warner Park.

Hughes, the big left-handed Anguillan, led the way with 71, but Khan removed Hodge for 64 and Carty for 53, as he made some telling strikes in between several stoppages for rain to put the visitors’ noses in front.

Bryan Charles however, made the breakthrough for the Red Force, after the Hurricanes starting the day on 120 without loss, and Hughes and Hodge in full command.

0 comments