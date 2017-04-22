WINDIES WARM UP VS PAKISTAN, SA

LONDON, CMC – West Indies will play official warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa ahead of their campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup starting this June in England.

The Caribbean side face the Pakistanis in Leicestershire on June 20 before clashing with the South Africans two days later in Oakham.

West Indies then play their first game of the tournament on June 26 when they take on reigning champions Australia at the County Ground in Taunton.

Captain Stafanie Taylor said the two official warm-up game would be crucial in her side’s preparation.

“We are waiting eagerly for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and these practice matches will be just the kind of preparation we need ahead of it,” the Jamaican batting star said.

“We know this is going to be a tough tournament but we have the confidence of the ICC World Twenty20 victory behind us and go into the World Cup with confidence.”

