Jaguars crumble to Cornwall off-spin

OFF-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall sparked an unusual Guyana Jaguars’ batting collapse as Leeward Islands Hurricanes took control on day one of the final round of the West Indies Cricket Board’s Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day game at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

The hosts crumbled for 187 just after tea, eroded by Cornwall who grabbed his 11th five-wicket haul. The 24-year-old ripped through the batting on a pitch that offered consistent turn and bounce, with the last seven wickets tumbling for only 86 runs.

Cornwall proved the bright spot for the visitors, claiming 6-68, with only skipper Leon Johnson (33), Keemo Paul (30) and debutant Bhaskar Yadram (25), providing short resistance. Pacers Jeremiah Louis and Gavin Tonge chipped in with 2-27 and 2-37 respectively.

In reply the visitors reached 62 without loss at the close, trailing by 135 runs with all ten wickets standing.

Montcin Hodge was unbeaten on 32, while Chesney Hughes went back unconquered on 29.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, the hosts handed Yadram and left-arm spinner Anthony Adams their first-class debut.

