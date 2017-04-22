Women's Super50 Second Round

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – An all-round effort from West Indies Women’s leg-spinner Afy Fletcher led her Windward Islands side to a 75-run victory over Leeward Islands in the Women’s Regional Super50 Tournament today.



Fletcher, the Windwards captain, grabbed 3-23 from 8.2 overs, but Quiana Joseph was the pick of the home team’s bowlers with 4-35 from eight overs, as the Leewards were dismissed for 104 in 36.2 overs in the second round contest at Park Hill.



Amanda Edwards led the way for the Leewards with 21, but there was little substance from the rest of the batting, as the Windwards romped to their second straight bonus-point win of the tournament to remain at the top of the standings on 10 points.



Windwards, sent in to bat, had posted 179 in 41.1 overs built around 37 from former Windies Women’s all-rounder Cordel Jack and 29 from Fletcher.



Leewards captain Shawnisha Hector captured 3-29 from 8.1 overs, Rozel Liburd took 3-39 from 10 overs and Edwards bagged 2-24 from 10 overs.



Scorecard

Barbados vs Jamaica



At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex: Hayley Matthews hit a purposeful half-century to follow up a destructive spell from Deandra Dottin that wrecked Jamaica’s batting and handed Barbados a seven-wicket victory in a low-scoring affair.



Matthews, the hero for the Windies Women in the Final of the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 Tournament in India, struck 10 boundaries in an unbeaten 56 from 73 balls, to anchor the Barbadians’ successful pursuit of 88 which gave them their second straight victory of the tournament.



Earlier, Dottin, the dynamic Windies Women’s all-rounder, grabbed 4-24 from seven overs, as the Jamaicans were dismissed for 87 in 34.1 overs, after they were sent in to bat.



No Jamaica batsman reached 20, as Keila Elliott snared 2-9 from 2.1 overs and Barbados captain Shakera Selman, the Windies Women’s medium-fast bowler, took 2-17 from 10 overs, including batting star Stafanie Taylor, the Windies Women’s captain, lbw for a five-ball duck.



Scorecard

Trinidad&Tobago vs Guyana



At Sion Hill: Former Windies Women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira helped defending champions Trinidad & Tobago get back on track in the tournament with a six-wicket victory over Guyana.



Aguilleira was not out on 30 and dominated an unbroken 43-run, fifth-wicket stand with opener Felicia Walters to take T&T past their target of 83 with 123 balls remaining.



Earlier, rookie Caneisha Isaac took 4-22 from eight overs to earn the Player-of-the-Match award, as the Guyanese were bowled out for 83 in 42.4 overs.



No batsman reached 20 for the Guyanese, whose batting was further undermined by top-rated Windies Women’s off-spinner Anisa Mohammed collecting 3-15 from nine overs and slow bowler Karishma Ramharack bagging 2-0 from 4.4 overs.



Scorecard



This year’s #WS50 gives the region’s best female players a final opportunity to showcase their talent in the hope of making the Windies Women’s squad heading to the ICC Women’s World Cup to be staged from June 24 to July 23 in England.



Taylor’s Windies Women’s side earned automatic qualification to the Women’s World Cup following their fourth place finish in the ICC Women’s Championship – a tournament contested between the top eight sides in the World over the last two years.



STANDINGS

(After second round of matches)



1. Windward Islands 10 points

2. Barbados 9

3. Trinidad & Tobago 5

4. Leeward Islands 2

5. Jamaica 2

6. Guyana 0

