Tendulkar gets stand at Lara Stadium

The North West Stand of the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium will be named after Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. But the move is not sitting well with the president of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath, who is asking what has Tendulkar ever done for T&T or West Indies cricket.

Chairman of the Sports Company of T&T Michael Phillips confirmed to Guardian Media Limited that the stand would be named after Tendulkar when the facility is officially opened next month and insisted that the decision was one that was made after consultation with Brian Lara.

“Our decision to name the stand after Mr Tendulkar was done on the advice of Mr Brian Lara. We have included Mr Lara in our decision making process in terms of how we roll out the launch and management of both the stadium and the academy,” Phillips said.

