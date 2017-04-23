Rain has the final say

West Indies, resuming on 244-7, inched to 278-9 from the 11 overs and three balls that were possible in the face of torrential showers and soggy patches in the outfield.

Score: West Indies 278-9 (92.3 overs)

In all that gloom, the 25-year-old Amir, who had 3-28 overnight, plucked two wickets to register his first five-wicket haul since returning to Test cricket last year after a five-year ban for spot-fixing. He ended with figures of 5-41 off 24 overs and three balls.

Jason Holder, the regional team captain, was the other bright spark, ticking off his fifth half-century in 21 Tests. Holder, also 25, was positive and assured to end the day on an unbeaten 55 off 69 deliveries. He is to resume today with last man Shannon Gabriel, who is four not out.

Play is scheduled to start 9:30 am — 30 minutes earlier than usual to make up for some of the time lost.

