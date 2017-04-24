Galvanising incompetence

these glaring examples of managerial incompetence at a cricketing level because there are no real consequences for inefficiency in a Caribbean region hamstrung by a deeply-ingrained culture of indifference towards something as basic as getting the job done right.

From pitchforks at the Oval to glowing coals on galvanise at Sabina Park, no effort is being spared to chase away the few remaining Caribbean stragglers who are interested in Test cricket.By the way, yes, “galvanise” in standard English is a verb not a noun, but as soon as the presumably standard English stop talking and writing so liberally about having a “cuppa” and going to the “loo,” galvanise will continue to be the roofing material used by the ground staff in Kingston to position the heated charcoal over the wet spots on the pitch on Saturday morning.There really is no other way to put it: efficiency and competence aren’t priorities in our part of the world, simply because there are no meaningful consequences for failing to consistently meet what would usually be considered internationally acceptable standards of performance, in so many areas of regional endeavour.“Who cares anyway?” has been uttered a few times by different personalities in dismissing the inadequate covering of the pitch after the first day’s play of this 50-50 Test (the 50th at the ground and the 50th between West Indies and Pakistan) as nothing to get too worked up about. “At least we seeing the West Indies bat three days in a Test match,” was the facetious observation of a taxi driver winding his way through the streets of Kingston as the rain came down again bucket-a-drop after only 55 minutes’ play was possible on the second afternoon following a four-hour delay when it should have started on time but for the ground staff either not doing their jobs properly or not being provided with the proper equipment or not being properly supervised.

read more at Trinidad Express

4 comments