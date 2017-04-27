BCCI loses revenue and governance vote at ICC meet

India's Champions Trophy participation in jeopardy?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) towering influence in world cricket came to a screeching halt as the majority voted for a change in the ICC's Governance and Revenue structures. BCCI lost the vote on governance and constitutional changes by a 2-12 margin while the revenue model, which was the bigger bone of contention, was passed 13 votes to one.

Out-voted in its opposition to dilute the Big Three structure, BCCI's revenue now has been nearly halved. The Indian board will now receive $293m across the eight-year cycle while the England and Wales Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket will get $143m and $94m respectively, confirmed ICC in a media release on Thursday (April 27). The rest of the seven full members will be receiving $132m each while the Associate members will get a funding of $280m.

"This is another step forward for world cricket and I look forward to concluding the work at the Annual Conference," Manohar stated in the ICC release. "I am confident we can provide a strong foundation for the sport to grow and improve globally in the future through the adoption of the revised financial model and governance structure."

BCCI had been adamant on getting the lion's share out of ICC's revenue on grounds that it contributes the most to the coffers, and is bargaining for the same figure ($570 million) that it received under the Big Three revenue model, which now stands discarded.

