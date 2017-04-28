Bravo dismisses WICBs CEO claims

West Indies Left-hand Batsman, Darren Bravo, who, through his attorneys have taken up an issue involving the West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) chief executive officer, Johnny Grave said he was never contacted about the article that was published on the ESPN Cricinfo website last Friday under the headline: WICB “frustrated” by Bravo damages claim.

From the Office of Leslie F Haynes QC, Attorney-at-Law, “Ellangowan”, Strathclyde, Barbados, a statement was issued yesterday on behalf of Bravo saying that he remains committed to representing the West Indies in all forms of the game, “as he has shown repeatedly, but obviously in an environment of mutual trust, confidence and respect.”

On April 21, an article appeared on the ESPN Cricinfo website under the headline : WICB “frustrated” by Bravo damages claim.

Haynes said that unfortunately, neither Bravo nor any one of his lawyers was contacted or has any record of any attempt being made to contact any one of them.

“Perhaps this is what led to the omissions and mischaracterizations in this piece,” the QC’s letter stated.

