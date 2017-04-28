Stephenson critical of Law

It is going to be very difficult for Stuart Law to turn West Indies cricket around because he does not understand the people and culture of the region, says former outstanding Barbadian first class cricketer Franklyn Stephenson.

Stephenson, head of the cricket academy that bears his name and which won the recently concluded Under-13 domestic tourney, suggested the Australian cultural experience and that to be found in the region, were different, and should have been taken into consideration by the powers-that-be.

“He does not understand our people and culture. West Indians are a very diverse group of people. In order to get someone to listen to you, sometimes one must get into the back of that person’s head. Our cricketers are drawn from the West Indian society. There is no way Stuart Law can come here from Australia and in a short space of time understand anything about our cricket. He can talk about techniques and theories, but our guys do not work like that, it is not part of their character, “ Stephenson told Barbados TODAY.

Stephenson who played first-class cricket in England, Australia and South Africa, said the culture of West Indian cricketers was vastly different from what Law was accustomed to. He suggested this would present a problem for the Australian coach.

“Our cricketers are not suddenly going to come to terms with all of the various theories and techniques that he will be talking about, this is going to confuse their thinking. It is going to take them way back. By the time they get back to thinking proper cricket it will be too late,”, Stephenson said.

