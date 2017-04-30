CHASE HUNDRED RESCUES WOBBLING WINDIES

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Phlegmatic right-hander Roston Chase carved out a fluent unbeaten hundred to avert another West Indies catastrophe and frustrate Pakistan, on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval here Sunday.

With the innings threatening to come apart at the seams at 37 for three in the first session, the 25-year-old Chase stepped up to hit an unbeaten 131 – his second Test hundred – to propel West Indies to 286 for six at the close.

Chase got support from captain Jason Holder who struck a composed unbeaten 58 while opener Kieran Powell chipped in with 38 and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, 29.

New-ball seamers Mohammad Abbas (2-47) and Mohammad Amir (2-52) both finished with two wickets apiece but Pakistan’s bowlers were forced to toil without success in the final session as West Indies dominated.

Chase anchored three key partnerships to fuel West Indies’ revival, the chief of which was an attractive 132-run seventh wicket stand with Holder.

