Walters all-round act floors Barbados, hands T&T title again

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Felicia Walters followed up a typically resolute half-century with a penetrative spell to earn the Player-of-the-Match award and spur Trinidad & Tobago to a 21-run victory over Barbados to retain the Women’s Regional Super50 title on Sunday.

Walters grabbed 3-25 from her allotted 10 overs, as Barbados were bowled out for 143 in 45.5 overs in the Grand Final of the Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Fellow spinner Karishma Ramharack grabbed 2-10 from 8.5 overs and long-standing West Indies Women’s off-spinner Anisa Mohammed collected 2-36 from nine overs, as the Barbadians lost their last eight wickets for 73.

Kyshona Knight and Windies Women’s teammate Deandra Dottin led the way for Barbados with 32 apiece, Charlene Taitt made 24 and Shamilia Connell added 20.

Earlier, Walters hit the top score of 53 from 140 balls to anchor T&T to 164 all out in 46 overs, after they were sent in to bat.

Fellow opener Reniece Boyce scored 29 and T&T captain Merissa Aguilleira, the former Windies Women’s captain, notched 20.

Leg-spinner Keila Elliot was the pick of the Barbadian bowlers with 4-47 from her 10 overs, Dottin picked up 3-41 from nine overs and Hayley Matthews, later named the Player-of-the-Tournament, grabbed 2-17 from 10 overs.

