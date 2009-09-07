Bridgetown pitch causes West Indies coach heartbreak

West Indies coach Stuart Law is deeply disappointed with the Bridgetown pitch, on which his team registered a stirring 106-run victory against Pakistan this week. The track, Law said, suited Pakistan more and left him "heartbroken" for his quick bowlers. Praising his side for winning convincingly despite that, he said the victory came as a result of the hard work they put in but do not often get credit for.

"I wasn't expecting what we turned up to see," Law said. "If we can't get a good coverage of grass in a tropical climate, there is something wrong. It wasn't the sort of pitch we would have liked, I know that Pakistan were licking their lips when they saw it because it was a bit like a Pakistani pitch.

"Day two when we were bowling, bouncers were landing five metres short of the keeper. We've got boys who bowl 90 miles an hour, and to see the ball do that is heartbreaking, particularly on day two. You expect it on day four, day five, no problem. But to get through the game the way we did, in those conditions, which suited the opposition more so, very proud of the effort."

