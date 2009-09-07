West Indies squad for 3rd Test match in Dominica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board announced the 13-member squad for the 3rd and final Test of the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup Series against Pakistan, starting on Wednesday at Windsor Park in Dominica.

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Kraigg Brathwaite

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Vishaul Singh

