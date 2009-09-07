West Indies squad for 3rd Test match in Dominica
Sun, May 7, '17
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board announced the 13-member squad for the 3rd and final Test of the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup Series against Pakistan, starting on Wednesday at Windsor Park in Dominica.
SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Jermaine Blackwood
Kraigg Brathwaite
Roston Chase
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Kieran Powell
Vishaul Singh