Sammy not bothered by non-selection

NEW DELHI, India, (CMC) – Darren Sammy said he still cares about the game in the Caribbean, but he loses little sleep about a recall to the West Indies team.

The former West Indies captain said he had little regret about publicly chiding the West Indies Cricket Board after winning last year’s Twenty20 World Cup final against England, which was the final time he played for the regional side.

“It is sad that my last international was the World T20 final,” Sammy told the Press Trust of India news agency. “I am still available for selection in limited overs cricket, but I am not going to cry over non-selection.

“I am still out there playing in the different leagues around the world, if selected I am available. But I am not crying over spilt milk.”

The 33-year-old Sammy had modest returns in an international career for West Indies during which he played 38 Tests, 126 One-day and 66 Twenty20 Internationals between 2004 and last year.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

