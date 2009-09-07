Four uncapped players in Windies Womens squad to ICC Womens World Cup

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup from June 24 to July 23 in England.



SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce

Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher,, Quiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation

Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters



Team Management Unit

Vasbert Drakes (Head Coach)

Ann Browne-John (Team Operations Manager)

Ezra Moseley (Assistant Coach)

Stuart Williams (Assistant Coach)

Oba Gulston (Physiotherapist)

Hector Martinez-Charles (Fitness Coordinator)

Donald La Guerre (Performance Specialist)

Trent Sargeant (Video Data Analyst)



NOTES

Making their maiden trip with the squad are: Boyce, a 19-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman from regional champions Trinidad & Tobago; Joseph, a 16-year-old fast bowler from St. Lucia; Peters, a 23-year-old left-handed all-rounder from Grenada; and Walters, a 25-year-old opening batsman and part-time spin bowler, also from T&T.



On the composition of the squad, Chairman of the Selection Panel Courtney Browne said:

The team is composed of a mixture of youth and experience. Performances in this year’s Women’s Regional Super50 Tournament along with the form of incumbent players over the last few international tours were taken into consideration.



On the inclusion of four uncapped players in the squad:

The panel felt that we have enough experience in the side and that all four players bring a specific skill-set to the team. It should also be noted that all four players are products of our last training camp for emerging women’s players held last year. We also feel at this time that these players, although not as experienced, have shown improvement and can add value to our squad. We would encourage those that missed out to continue working and improving their skills, so that they can be considered for future tours.



On the return of left-handed all-rounder Shanel Daley:

Shanel’s ability as a player has never been in question. She however, had some injury issues over the last few years. Those issues are now under control and our medical personnel, as well as Oba Gulston, the physiotherapist for the women’s team, will continue to monitor and manage her.



Browne also confirmed that all-rounder Shaquana Quintyne was not considered for selection, due to injury.

