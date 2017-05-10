Series at stake as Misbah, Younis make last bow

Big picture

Conventional wisdom, and much of the second Test, suggested that Pakistan would have wrapped up the series by this stage, and the mood around Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan's retirements would have reached peak crescendo. However, Pakistan crumbled in a tame surrender in Bridgetown on the fifth day, and West Indies levelled the series. As such, it is a different narrative that grips Dominica: can Pakistan finally win a Test series in the Caribbean?

West Indies are basking in the glow of one of their sweetest wins in the recent past, coming back repeatedly to overpower, and ultimately blow away, a team many expected to be too strong for them. Shannon Gabriel ripped through Pakistan on the final day. Several West Indies batsmen also made contributions under pressure, and they have now won two of their last three Tests against Pakistan.

However, no one knows which West Indies side will turn up at Windsor Park. Pakistan will be well aware of that if they've finally recovered from the sucker-punch of what happened on the final day at the Kensington Oval. Mickey Arthur's side, however, largely dominated the second Test, and were just a cracked pitch and frayed nerves away from taking an unassailable lead.

