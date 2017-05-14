Windies against the ropes as Pakistan chase history on final day

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Fourteen wickets tumbled as a contest which ambled lazily for the first three days suddenly sprung to life on the fourth, leaving West Indies with the ominous task of surviving Sunday’s final day to deny Pakistan an historic series win in the Caribbean.

On a topsy-turvy day of the decisive third Test at Windsor Park, West Indies were bowled out in their first innings for 247, as the outstanding rookie seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests with five for 46.

Armed with a lead of 129, Pakistan slumped to 90 for seven in their second innings as West Indies wrested control before the visitors rebounded to declare on 174 for eight.

Set an improbable 304 to win on a turning pitch, West Indies ended on seven for one, still requiring a further 297 runs of their target.

They casualty was left-hander Kieran Powell (4) who pushed forward uncertainly to the third last ball of the day from leg-spinner Yasir Shah, for Shan Masood at silly point to come up with a brilliant low one-handed catch.

