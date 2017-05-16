India to play five ODIs, one T20I in West Indies

India are scheduled to play five ODIs and one T20I against the West Indies in June-July, a BCCI media release confirmed on Tuesday (May 16). The tour to the Caribbean will come just days after the Champions Trophy in England.

The five-match ODI series is slated to begin on June 23, with the first two games to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. While the third and fourth ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, the final ODI and the solitary T20I will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

This assignment will immediately follow the Champions Trophy which takes place from June 1 - June 18. India had similarly toured the Caribbean even in 2013, after a successful Champions Trophy campaign in England. At that time, after a similar five-day break, India went on to win the tri-series which involved Sri Lanka as well.

cricbuzz has the article

3 comments