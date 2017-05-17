BCCI miffed by WICB lack of support on ICC votes

NEW DELHI, India (CMC) — Factions of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) want pressure brought to bear on the West Indies Cricket Board for its lack of support in the recent vote regarding the International Cricket Council's new governance structure and revenue-sharing model.At an ICC Board meeting in Dubai last month, the BCCI found itself standing alone as nine other countries voted in support of the governance structure. On the contentious revenue sharing model, India found support only from the Sri Lankan Board, as they lost 8-2 on vote.

Sections of the BCCI now want Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to speak to WICB President Dave Cameron about the recent ICC votes, as there is a belief the Caribbean board was not held accountable enough for the decision of the one-day side to abruptly abandon the tour here three years ago.

