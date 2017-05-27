Stewart to lead Young Windies on southern Africa tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Emmanuel Stewart will have five new caps to lead when the West Indies Under-19 squad embark on a tour of southern Africa in July.

The West Indies Cricket Board yesterday announced a 15-member squad that will take on South Africa in five Youth One-day Internationals and Zimbabwe in three.

“The squad is well balanced with a number of multi-dimensional players which will provide depth in all departments,” said head coach Graeme West.

“This team is still very young in comparison with the previous squad, but it’s already a very united group that works well together and has a great desire to learn and improve.”

Stewart and vice-captain Kirstan Kallicharran are the only two remaining members from the World Cup-winning squad of last year.

The new players are: Trinidad & Tobago left-handed batsman and part-time off-spinner Keegan Simmons, nephew of former West Indies batsman and head coach Phil Simmons and cousin of West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons; Guyanese wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Persaud, along with pacer Cephas Cooper of Trinidad & Tobago, Darren Nedd from Grenada, and Barbadian Nyeem Young.

The remaining eight players were part of the team that played in the Regional Super50 Tournament in January/February in Antigua, including Bhaskar Yadram.

