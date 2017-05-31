Narine slips but remains highest-ranked WI bowler

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Off-spinner Sunil Narine remained the highest ranked West Indies bowler in the latest ICC Player rankings as South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada became the youngest player in nearly two decades to claim the number one spot.

In the latest rankings released Tuesday, Trinidadian Narine dropped one place to fourth, and is still the only West Indies bowler in the top 10.

The 29-year-old, however, has not played for West Indies since the three-match one-day series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates last October, and with West Indies failing to qualify for the Champions Trophy, his ranking is expected to fall further.

He missed ODI series against England in March and against Pakistan last month, after failing to meet the eligibility requirement of making himself available for the Regional Super50 domestic limited overs tournament.

