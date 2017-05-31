CRICKET WEST INDIES REBRANDS WITH NEW WEBSITE & CELEBRATES 91 YEARS

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) will begin its 91st year today, with a new name and website as part of a comprehensive rebranding programme. From today the West Indies Cricket Board will be renamed Cricket West Indies and formally recognise all representative teams as the WINDIES.



CEO Johnny Grave, commented:



“Cricket West Indies better reflects how the organisation operates, as there are many different stakeholders who we work in partnership with, under the unifying aim of improving cricket at all levels within the region. We plan to work even more closely with them over the next few years and consultation will begin immediately as we develop a new strategic plan for 2018-2023.”



President Dave Cameron added:



“Whilst the Board of Directors has an important role, we feel that the new name is more inclusive and appropriate, as we want to recognise the valuable role that our players, territorial boards, staff, supporters, governments, coaches, match officials and volunteers, play in the organisation. For Cricket West Indies to operate effectively and efficiently we need all of our stakeholders to work in partnership and the name change is an important first step in our strategy.”



The WINDIES name has long been associated with the representative teams within International cricket and this new brand will be used on all team playing shirts along with a new website focused on providing all WINDIES supporters more user-friendly information including live scores, team updates, videos and player information.



The new website is www.cricketwestindies.org and the new match centre will launch on www.windiescricket.com ahead of the first International T20 against Afghanistan on Friday, June 2.

8 comments