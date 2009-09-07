Afghans start with win despite Charles fifty

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Twenty20 World Cup star Johnson Charles stroked a half-century but was the only bright spark as Afghanistan opened their limited-overs tour of the Caribbean with a 12-run victory over the WICB President's XI here Tuesday night.Chasing a modest 116 at Warner Park, the President's XI could only muster 103 for nine off their 20 overs, with opener Charles gathering a typically robust 53 off 44 deliveries.

However, the right-hander was the only batsman to pass 15 and just one of three in double figures, as the run chase lost impetus in the middle overs.

