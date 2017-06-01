Skipper Taylor: New approach critical for World Cup

The Caribbean side clinched their first ever World title last year when they won the T20 World Cup in India and will be one of the favourites in the 50-over version which runs from June 24 to July 23 in England.

Taylor said while winning the T20 World Cup had brought them to the fore, a different approach was now needed for the 50-over campaign.

“Winning the T20 World Cup would have boosted [our respect],” the Jamaican told reporters before the squad left for England yesterday.

“We know that it’s not the T20 World Cup, it’s a different competition – 50 overs – where it is going to take time, not just 20 overs so I think we just need to apply ourselves.

“I’m very happy where we are at so hopefully we can build on that going into the camp [in England].”

Beaten finalists in the last Cricket World Cup four years ago, the Windies Women face a tough road to the title this time around.

