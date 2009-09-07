Reckless batting snaps Afghanistan's winning streak

An attacking approach with the bat, that saw no improvisation as the innings worsened, ended Afghanistan's record 11-match winning streak and sent them tumbling to a six-wicket loss in the series opener against West Indies at Warner Park. After choosing to bat first on a slightly two-paced surface, Afghanistan threw their bats at the ball and subsequently their wickets. They were reduced to 58 for 8 by the 14th over, and were staring at their lowest total in T20 internationals. Rashid Khan, coming off a productive, maiden IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Amir Hamza, however, dragged the side to 110.

Afghanistan had defended a similar total against West Indies in the World T20 in India last year - which marked the beginning of their golden run - and more recently in the tour match against West Indies Cricket Board President's XI on Tuesday. But Marlon Samuels' stylish 35 ensured the hosts cantered home with 21 balls to spare.

report and scorecard at ESPNcricinfo

