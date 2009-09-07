West Indies seal series in rain-hit game

Twice in two games now, Afghanistan have threatened to rewrite their lowest total in Twenty20 International history - 72 against Bangladesh in 2014 - and avoided the ignominy thanks only to some lower-order resistance that, if anything, served only to underscore the apathy of their top-order batting. Afghanistan made 110 yesterday, today they could muster only 93 in a chase of 123 from 15 overs, thereby conceding the three-match series after their chastening 29-run defeat.

For a long time in Basseterre, it appeared as if West Indies would need a third game to effectively slam the door shut on the series as a thunderstorm lashed Warner Park with West Indies positioned at 79 for 2 after 11 overs. Play resumed two hours laterwith the hosts left with only four overs to add to their total. Marlon Samuels hit a straight six off Gulbadin Naib before falling after another patchy innings of 22. Chadwick Walton's fast start (29 off 17) and a late flourish from Lendl Simmons (17 off 14) meant West Indies got to 112 in 15 overs, a total that was further calibrated as per the DLS rules requiring Afghanistan to score 123.

