Windies Squad to face Afghanistan in ODI Series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has named the Windies 13-man squad for the upcoming One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan.



The squad includes one uncapped player in this format – Roston Chase, the 25-year-old allrounder. He made his international debut last year and has so far played 10 Test matches with 728 runs, including three centuries.



The ODI Series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 9, 11 and 14. First ball in the day/night matches is 2:30pm (1:30pm Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo,Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell





Quotes from Courtney Browne, CWI Chairman of Selectors

On the composition of the squad: Roston Chase is the one new player in the squad. He was considered before for ODI selection, primarily because of his all-round ability. With his prolific run scoring in the last Test series and his continued steady all-round performances in the PCL we now feel it’s time to introduce him to ODI cricket. He was not among the leading runscorers in the Super50 tournament earlier this year, but we believe with his skill set and the way he has been playing he could be an asset. His outstanding efforts with the bat could not be ignored any longer coupled with his useful bowling can only add value to our squad.



On the bowling attack: Our bowling attack remains the same with four seamers and two specialist spinners. With Roston now adding an additional spinning option for the captain, this offers further variety to the bowling attack. This gives the team the option of playing an additional fast bowler if required.



On conditions in St Lucia: Over the last few years, the pitch has produced good bounce and carry for faster bowlers. If the pitches stay true to form we can expect to see that extra bit of assistance for our pace attack.



MATCH SCHEDULE

Friday, June 9: 1st ODI — Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Sunday, June 11: 2nd ODI — Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Wednesday, June 14: 3rd ODI — Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

-

