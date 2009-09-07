Samuels' 89* completes West Indies sweep

Marlon Samuels' highest score in T20Is, an unbeaten 66-ball 89, steered West Indies to a whitewash-sealing seven-wicket win at Warner Park. Afghanistan, who were bowled out for 110 and 93 in the first two T20Is, put up their best batting display of the series, but a total of 146 wasn't quite enough to challenge West Indies' line-up.

The hit-and-miss start

Jerome Taylor bowled the first over of the match from around the wicket, and his angle across the right-handed Noor Ali Zadran produced four straight plays and misses. A cover-driven boundary at the end of the over settled Noor's nerves, though, and his next 12 balls produced two sixes and four more fours, including three in a row in Taylor's second over.

Afghanistan raced to 40 for 1 by the end of the fourth over, but Noor's departure in the fifth - bowled by Kesrick Williams after moving too far across his stumps, and too early - slowed them down considerably. Williams, Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree sent down tight post-Powerplay overs, making a clear effort to bowl straight and deny hitting room, and by the end of the 10th over Afghanistan were only 61 for 3.

ESPNcricinfo has the report and scorecard

2 comments