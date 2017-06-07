Windies Women lose warm-up match

LOUGHBOROUGH, England (CMC) – West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor showed early glimpses of form but the Caribbean side lost a warm-up match to a strong England Women XI here yesterday, as they continued to gear up for the ICC Women’s World Cup later this month.

The right-hander, who struggled somewhat in this year’s Regional Super50 Championship, struck an attractive 60 as the tourists were dismissed for a disappointing 150 off 49.3 overs at Loughborough University.

Veteran Deandra Dottin chipped in with 25 and opener Hayley Matthews, 22, but they were three of only four to reach double figures.

